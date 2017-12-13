Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Suspension complete
Gronkowski's suspension was lifted Tuesday, but the Patriots now have a roster exemption for the tight end, Jeff Howe of the Boston Herald reports.
With the exemption at their disposal, the Patriots have until Saturday to release a player in order to open up a spot on the 53-man roster. There's little doubt the team will do so, but they may want to evaluate the health of certain positional groups before making the final call. In any case, Gronkowski will return Sunday against a Steelers defense that has allowed 6.4 YPT and an NFL-low two touchdowns to tight ends this season.
