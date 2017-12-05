Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Suspension upheld

The NFL has upheld Gronkowski's one-game suspension, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Gronkowski will thus miss Monday's game against the Dolphins, and is eligible to return to action in Week 15 against the Steelers. Dwayne Allen is set to start at tight end for the Patriots this weekend, with Jacob Hollister on hand in a reserve role.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories