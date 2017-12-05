Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Suspension upheld
The NFL has upheld Gronkowski's one-game suspension, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Gronkowski will thus miss Monday's game against the Dolphins, and is eligible to return to action in Week 15 against the Steelers. Dwayne Allen is set to start at tight end for the Patriots this weekend, with Jacob Hollister on hand in a reserve role.
More News
-
Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Draws one-game suspension•
-
Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: May be suspended•
-
Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Explodes for season-high totals in win•
-
Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Finds end zone twice in win•
-
Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Says he's good to go•
-
Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Back at practice•
-
SportsLine: Sit Cam, start Kearse
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Week 14 Waiver Wire
Jamey Eisenberg gives you replacement options at tight end to help you deal with the loss of...
-
Best Week 14 streaming options
Heath Cummings offers streaming options for the first week of the Fantasy playoffs.
-
Week 14 rest of season rankings
As Fantasy owners make tough lineup decisions with championship dreams in mind, see where your...
-
Week 14 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 14.
-
Top Waiver Wire RBs
Who is Jamey adding at the RB position? Find out here.