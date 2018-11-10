Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Travels with team, status uncertain for Week 10

Gronkowski (back/ankle) traveled with the Patriots to Nashville ahead of Sunday's game against the Titans, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports. However, there's no indication that it's a sign Gronkowski will play in Week 10.

Kevin Duffy of the Boston Herald and Ian Rapoport of NFL Network both reported earlier Saturday that the star tight end would likely sit out a second straight game and it's believed that still remains the case, despite Gronkowski's presence on the team flight. With the Patriots on bye in Week 11, the team has added incentive to hold out Gronkowski for another game to give him ample time to recover from the back and ankle issues. That said, his status likely won't be confirmed until 90 minutes before the 1 p.m. EST kickoff, so expect another update to come around that time. In the likely event Gronkowski remains out, Dwayne Allen would start at tight end but wouldn't have much of a role in New England's passing attack.