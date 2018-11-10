Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Travels with team to Tennessee
Gronkowski (back/ankle) did travel with the team to Tennessee, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.
This doesn't necessarily conflict with a Saturday report by The Boston Globe's Kevin Duffy that the star tight end would be unavailable for Sunday's game, but it should reiterate the need for fantasy owners to check Gronkowski's status closer to the 1:00 PM ET kickoff. If the tight end is held out, Dwayne Allen would be the first in line for additional snaps.
More News
-
Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Not expected to play Sunday•
-
Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Listed as questionable this week•
-
Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Practices in a limited fashion•
-
Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Limited at Wednesday's walk-through•
-
Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Present for walk-through session•
-
Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Viewed as week-to-week•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, best picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 10
-
Week 10 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 10, including some streaming...
-
Week 10 things to know
Leonard Fournette and Sony Michel are working their way back, but are we done trusting Adrian...
-
Week 10 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Aaron Jones' workload has increased as the season has gone on. He's become irrepressible, and...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for start and sit recommendations, as...
-
Week 10 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...