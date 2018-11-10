Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Travels with team to Tennessee

Gronkowski (back/ankle) did travel with the team to Tennessee, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

This doesn't necessarily conflict with a Saturday report by The Boston Globe's Kevin Duffy that the star tight end would be unavailable for Sunday's game, but it should reiterate the need for fantasy owners to check Gronkowski's status closer to the 1:00 PM ET kickoff. If the tight end is held out, Dwayne Allen would be the first in line for additional snaps.

