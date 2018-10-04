Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Trending towards active Thursday

Gronkowski (ankle) is expected to suit up Thursday against the Colts, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Gronkowski officially heads into the matchup with a "questionable" tag after missing the first two practices of the week, but returning on a limited basis Wednesday. While he appears to be heading in the right direction, fantasy owners will want to confirm his active status roughly 90 minutes prior to the 8:20 p.m. EDT kickoff. Should he be limited in any way, Dwayne Allen is next up on the depth chart, though Gronkowski's targets would seemingly more likely be headed to other options in the passing game.