Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Turns in limited practice Wednesday

Gronkowski (back/ankle) was listed as limited during Wednesday's walk-through practice, Doug Kyed of NESN.com reports.

Gronkowski saw action on 68 of 76 snaps on offense in Monday's win over the Bills and with no reported setbacks in that contest we'll assume that the tight end's listed limitations were maintenance-driven rather than indicative of an issue that could affect his status for Sunday night's game against the Packers.

More News
Our Latest Stories