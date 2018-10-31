Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Turns in limited practice Wednesday
Gronkowski (back/ankle) was listed as limited during Wednesday's walk-through practice, Doug Kyed of NESN.com reports.
Gronkowski saw action on 68 of 76 snaps on offense in Monday's win over the Bills and with no reported setbacks in that contest we'll assume that the tight end's listed limitations were maintenance-driven rather than indicative of an issue that could affect his status for Sunday night's game against the Packers.
More News
-
Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Quiet in Buffalo•
-
Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Active for Monday night's game•
-
Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Expected to play Monday•
-
Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Intends on playing Monday•
-
Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Remains limited at practice•
-
Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Listed as limited practice participant•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 9 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 9 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 9 Starts, Sits, Risks, and Sleepers
Who does Dave Richard like in Week 9? He goes through every game on the schedule to find gems...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: QB
M&T Bank Stadium has been a house of horrors for Ben Roethlisberger in recent years, and Jamey...
-
Top Fantasy Football trade chart, Week 9
SportsLine's advanced computer model has crunched the numbers and revealed its latest NFL trade...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: WR
A flurry of trades in the last week shook up the wide receiver landscape. Jamey Eisenberg sorts...