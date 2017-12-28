Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Under the weather Thursday

An illness kept Gronkowski out of Thursday's practice, Zack Cox of NESN.com reports.

We'd expect the tight end to return to practice Friday in some capacity, but in any case look for Gronkowski to be a go Sunday against the Jets. With a Week 17 win, the Patriots would clinch the No. 1 playoff seed in the AFC.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories