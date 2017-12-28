Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Under the weather Thursday
An illness kept Gronkowski out of Thursday's practice, Zack Cox of NESN.com reports.
We'd expect the tight end to return to practice Friday in some capacity, but in any case look for Gronkowski to be a go Sunday against the Jets. With a Week 17 win, the Patriots would clinch the No. 1 playoff seed in the AFC.
More News
-
Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Not spotted at practice Thursday•
-
Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Catches five passes Sunday•
-
Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Sets season-high receiving mark•
-
Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Rejoins 53-man roster•
-
Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Suspension complete•
-
Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Suspension upheld•
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
We've been waiting for Derrick Henry to be unleashed, and that could finally happen in Week...
-
Week 17 Lineup Cheat Sheet
It's time to bring the championship home. Our best analysis and game-flow predictions for each...
-
SportsLine: Start Ginn, not Howard
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Podcast: Week 17 tough calls
We discuss tough Fantasy calls in Week 17 like Devonta Freeman and Drew Brees, plus a look...
-
Week 17 Waiver Wire
The Eagles, Jaguars, Chiefs and Rams could be resting starters in Week 17, which impacts Fantasy...
-
Week 17 Rankings
Check out what our experts expect for Week 17 of the NFL season.