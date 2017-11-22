Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Under the weather
Gronkowski missed Wednesday's practice due to an illness.
Gronkowski's lengthy injury history made his absence from practice Wednesday notable, but clarification that he's not banged up and instead is under the weather should sooth concerns about his Week 12 status.
