Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Unlikely to play Thursday

Gronkowski seems unlikely to play Thursday night against the Eagles, Doug Kyed of NESN.com reports.

There's not much to gain by exposing Gronkowski to unnecessary contact at this stage, so if he ends up seeing any exhibition action, it's not likely to be extensive. That reality saps the tight end's DFS appeal in preseason formats, but helps ensure that he's healthy when the games count.

More News
Our Latest Stories