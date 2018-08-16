Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Unlikely to play Thursday
Gronkowski seems unlikely to play Thursday night against the Eagles, Doug Kyed of NESN.com reports.
There's not much to gain by exposing Gronkowski to unnecessary contact at this stage, so if he ends up seeing any exhibition action, it's not likely to be extensive. That reality saps the tight end's DFS appeal in preseason formats, but helps ensure that he's healthy when the games count.
More News
-
Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Rested in preseason opener•
-
Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Reports to camp as expected•
-
Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Not holding out•
-
Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Back in business•
-
Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Confirms minicamp attendance•
-
Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Making progress toward new deal•
