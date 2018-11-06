Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Viewed as week-to-week
The Patriots are viewing Gronkowski (back/ankle) as week-to-week after his injuries left him unavailable in Sunday's 31-17 win over the Packers, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Gronkowski was inactive for the second time in three weeks Sunday, though it appeared he was close to suiting up after the Patriots didn't decide on his status until watching him complete a pre-game warmup. The Patriots haven't confirmed Schefter's report -- and probably won't -- that Gronkowski is considered a week-to-week proposition, so the tight end's involvement in practice will bear monitoring leading up to the team's next matchup Nov. 11 against the Titans. Given that the Patriots have a two-game lead in the division and are on bye in Week 11, there may be some incentive for the team to hold Gronkowski out for another game if there's any lingering concern about his health heading into the weekend. Dwayne Allen would likely pick up another start if Gronkowski is withheld from action against Tennessee, but Allen wouldn't see much involvement in the passing game in such a scenario with only three targets to his name across nine games this season.
