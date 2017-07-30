Ninkovich is expected to announce his retirement Sunday, ESPN.com's Mike Reiss reports.

The 33-year-old defensive end/outside linebacker was selected by the Saints in the fifth round of the 2006 draft, but he bounced around the league until catching on with the Patriots as a part-time player in 2009. He then played 16 games each year from 2010 to 2015, averaging 66.5 tackles and 6.8 sacks per season while winning two Super Bowls along the way. Ninkovich dropped off to 32 tackles and four sacks in 12 games last year, after serving a four-game suspension PED suspension to start the season. His retirement should free up more snaps for offseason acquisitions Kony Ealy and Lawrence Guy, though neither projects as a direct replacement.