Spillane is in line to sign with the Patriots, Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Spillane led the Raiders in tackles over the past two seasons, starting all 17 of the team's regular-season games in both years. Now, the reliable inside linebacker is positioned to bolster New England's defense, a unit in serious need of a top tackler to anchor around. In new head coach Mike Vrabel's defensive scheme, Spillane remains a strong candidate to repeat as a productive fantasy asset in IDP formats for 2025.