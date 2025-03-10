Spillane is in line to sign with the Patriots, Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
Spillane led the Raiders in tackles over the past two seasons, starting all 17 of the team's regular-season games in both years. Now, the reliable inside linebacker is positioned to bolster New England's defense, a unit in serious need of a top tackler to anchor around. In new head coach Mike Vrabel's defensive scheme, Spillane remains a strong candidate to repeat as a productive fantasy asset in IDP formats for 2025.
More News
-
Raiders' Robert Spillane: Notches another productive campaign•
-
Raiders' Robert Spillane: Logs second sack of season Sunday•
-
Raiders' Robert Spillane: Racks up eight stops in Week 16•
-
Raiders' Robert Spillane: Snags pick in loss•
-
Raiders' Robert Spillane: Posts seven tackles against Bucs•
-
Raiders' Robert Spillane: Paces team in tackles Friday•