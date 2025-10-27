Spillane totaled 14 tackles (five solo) and one interception during the Patriots' 32-13 win over the Browns on Sunday.

Spillane played every single defensive snap in Sunday's win and led both teams with a season-high 14 stops. He also logged his second interception of the season in the third quarter, when he picked off a Dillon Gabriel pass intended for David Njoku and returned it for 33 yards, which led to a one-yard touchdown pass from Drake Maye to Stefon Diggs three plays later. Spillane has recorded at least nine tackles in five of his last six outings and is up to 67 stops through eight regular-season games, which is tied with Nate Landman for eighth most in the NFL.