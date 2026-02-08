Patriots' Robert Spillane: Cleared for Super Bowl LX
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Spillane (ankle) is active for Super Bowl LX against the Seahawks on Sunday.
Spillane was able to log a limited practice in Friday's session, and that was enough for him to be cleared to play in the final game of the 2025 season. He has accumulated 14 tackles (five solo) and five pass defenses over the Patriots' three playoff games and will start alongside Christian Elliss at inside linebacker.
More News
-
Patriots' Robert Spillane: Questionable for Super Bowl LX•
-
Patriots' Robert Spillane: Back at practice•
-
Patriots' Robert Spillane: Doesn't practice Wednesday•
-
Patriots' Robert Spillane: Questionable for the Super Bowl•
-
Patriots' Robert Spillane: Doesn't practice Friday•
-
Patriots' Robert Spillane: Misses Thursday's practice•