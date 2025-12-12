Spillane (foot) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Bills, Evan Lazar of the Patriots' official site reports.

The 29-year-old linebacker popped up on the Patriots' injury report Thursday and logged consecutive limited practice sessions to end the week. Spillane is an integral part of New England's defense, recording 97 total tackles and five passes defensed, including two interceptions, and one forced fumble through 13 games this season. If he's sidelined Sunday, Marte Mapu will likely have an expanded role in the Patriots' linebacker corps.