Spillane (ankle) did not participate in Wednesday's practice.

Spillane has been inactive for each of the Patriots' last two games due to an ankle injury, though he's technically not played in three consecutive games after playing zero snaps while being active during the Patriots' Week 15 loss to the Bills. He also hasn't been able to practice since sustaining the injury in Week 14 against the Giants, so he's unlikely to play in Sunday's regular-season finale against the Dolphins unless he were to log at least a limited session over the next two days.