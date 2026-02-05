Patriots' Robert Spillane: Doesn't practice Wednesday
Spillane (ankle) didn't participate in New England's practice Wednesday.
Spillane hasn't practiced since the AFC Championship Game, as he's still nursing the ankle injury that forced him to exit the contest early. However, the 30-year-old said that he's confident he'll be good to go for the Super Bowl on Sunday, where he would resume his role as the team's defensive signal caller.
