Patriots' Robert Spillane: Eight tackles in SNF win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Spillane recorded eight tackles (five solo) in Sunday night's win over the Bills.
Spillane logged 100 percent of the defensive snaps and has 39 tackles (24 solo), including 1.0 sacks, and two pass breakups, including one interception, across 94 percent of the snaps through five games to begin the season.
More News
-
Patriots' Robert Spillane: Hits double-digit stop mark again•
-
Patriots' Robert Spillane: Massive impact in Week 3•
-
Patriots' Robert Spillane: Logs sack in win•
-
Patriots' Robert Spillane: Just three tackles vs. Las Vegas•
-
Patriots' Robert Spillane: Brings talents to New England•
-
Raiders' Robert Spillane: Notches another productive campaign•