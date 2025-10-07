default-cbs-image
Spillane recorded eight tackles (five solo) in Sunday night's win over the Bills.

Spillane logged 100 percent of the defensive snaps and has 39 tackles (24 solo), including 1.0 sacks, and two pass breakups, including one interception, across 94 percent of the snaps through five games to begin the season.

