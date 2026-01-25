Patriots' Robert Spillane: Exits AFCCG with ankle injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Spillane (ankle) is questionable to return to Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the Broncos.
Spillane tweaked his ankle during the first quarter, and he is being evaluated by medical staff to determine whether he can return to Sunday's game. Jack Gibbens will get more snaps on defense for as long as Spillane is out of action.
More News
-
Patriots' Robert Spillane: Re-enters playoff matchup•
-
Patriots' Robert Spillane: Exits versus Texans•
-
Patriots' Robert Spillane: Ready to face Chargers•
-
Patriots' Robert Spillane: Limited Wednesday•
-
Patriots' Robert Spillane: Won't play Sunday•
-
Patriots' Robert Spillane: DNP to open Week 18 prep•