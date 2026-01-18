Patriots' Robert Spillane: Exits versus Texans
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Spillane is questionable to return to Sunday's divisional-round game versus the Texans due to a thumb injury, Evan Lazar of the Patriots' official site reports.
Spillance recorded one tackle before leaving in the first quarter. The 30-year-old finished the regular season as New England's leading tackler (97) despite missing four games with an ankle injury. In his absence, Jack Gibbens should see increased playing time at inside linebacker versus Houston.
