Spillane recorded five total tackles (three solo) in Sunday's 26-20 win over the Bengals.

Spillane wasn't as productive as he's grown accustomed to being in Week 12, finishing with fewer than nine tackles for just the third time in the last 10 games. The linebacker has been a stalwart on the Patriots' defense this season, registering 95 total tackles (46 solo), including 1.0 sacks, two interceptions and a pass defensed over 12 contests so far.