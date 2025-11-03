Spillane recorded five total tackles (two solo) in Sunday's 24-23 win over Atlanta.

Spillane took a step back in Week 9, finishing tied for third on the team in takedowns with fellow linebacker Christian Elliss. Spillane had produced at least nine tackles in five of his prior six contests entering the matchup with the Falcons, but he fell way short of that figure. Regardless, the 29-year-old is off to a strong start this season, compiling 72 total tackles (37 solo), including 1.0 sacks, while also adding two interceptions and a forced fumble over nine games so far.