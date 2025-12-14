Patriots' Robert Spillane: Good to go for Week 15
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Spillane (foot) is active Sunday against Buffalo.
Spillane dealt with a foot issue during the week and logged a limited practice session both Thursday and Friday. However, he is going to be able to take the field on a snowy Sunday in Foxborough. Spillane needs three tackles to reach the triple-digit mark for the third straight season.
