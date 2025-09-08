Spillane recorded three total tackles (all solo) in Sunday's 20-13 loss to the Raiders.

After coming over from the Raiders to the Patriots in March, Spillane had a relatively underwhelming debut against his former team. The 29-year-old tallied just three total tackles, his fewest in a single game since the 2022 season. Although Spillane struggled in Week 1, he played 100 percent of the Patriots' defensive snaps, so his tackle output figures to go up throughout the season. His next opportunity to make an impact will come in a Week 2 matchup in Miami.