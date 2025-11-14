Spillane recorded nine total tackles (five solo) and a pass defensed in Thursday night's 27-14 win over the Jets.

Spillane was able to pace the team in stops, registering nine tackles for the second straight week. The linebacker's five solo takedowns also tied his third highest total in a game this season. On the year, Spillane has now compiled 90 total tackles (43 solo), including 1.0 sacks, while also adding five passes defensed, one of which is an interception, and a forced fumble over 11 contests.