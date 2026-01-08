Patriots' Robert Spillane: Limited Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Spillane (ankle) was limited in Wednesday's practice.
Spillane hasn't played since Week 13 but told Andrew Callahan of the Boston Herald he's ready to play in Sunday's wild-card game against the Chargers. Through 13 regular-season appearances, Spillane has recorded 97 tackles (48 solo), including 1.0 sacks, and five pas breakups, including two interceptions.
