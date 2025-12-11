default-cbs-image
Spillane (foot) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.

Spillane was not listed on Wednesday's injury report, so it's possible his foot injury was suffered during practice. His status will need to be monitored at Friday's practice, as a result. If Spillane ends up missing Sunday's divisional matchup against the Bills, Marte Mapu will figure to handle an expanded role on defense.

