Patriots' Robert Spillane: Logs sack in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Spillane tallied three tackles (three solo), including 1.0 sacks, during New England's win over the Dolphins on Sunday.
Spillane recorded one of the team's five sacks of Tua Tagovailoa during Sunday's victory. Spillane has racked up six tackles (six solo) across the first two games of the season and will look to keep producing during the team's Week 3 matchup versus the Steelers.
More News
-
Patriots' Robert Spillane: Just three tackles vs. Las Vegas•
-
Patriots' Robert Spillane: Brings talents to New England•
-
Raiders' Robert Spillane: Notches another productive campaign•
-
Raiders' Robert Spillane: Logs second sack of season Sunday•
-
Raiders' Robert Spillane: Racks up eight stops in Week 16•
-
Raiders' Robert Spillane: Snags pick in loss•