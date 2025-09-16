Spillane tallied three tackles (three solo), including 1.0 sacks, during New England's win over the Dolphins on Sunday.

Spillane recorded one of the team's five sacks of Tua Tagovailoa during Sunday's victory. Spillane has racked up six tackles (six solo) across the first two games of the season and will look to keep producing during the team's Week 3 matchup versus the Steelers.