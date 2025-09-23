Patriots' Robert Spillane: Massive impact in Week 3
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Spillane recorded 15 total tackles (10 solo), while also securing an interception in Sunday's 21-14 loss to the Steelers.
Spillane was a busy man in Week 3, picking off Aaron Rodgers in third quarter for his first interception of the year, while his 15 total takedowns led the team. The linebacker has now compiled 21 total tackles (16 solo), including 1.0 sacks, while adding two passes defensed, one of which was Sunday's interception, over three games this season.
