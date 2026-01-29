Spillane (ankle) was absent from Thursday's practice, Mike Kadlick of CLNSMedia.com reports.

The 30-year-old from Western Michigan sustained an ankle injury early in the AFC Championship win over the Broncos, so it's no surprise he's sidelined Thursday. Spillane is a crucial portion of the Patriots' linebacker corps, recording 97 total tackles, including 1.0 sacks, and five passes defensed, including two interceptions, over 13 regular-season games in 2025. He likely needs to upgrade to limited practice at some point over the next week in order to suit up for the Super Bowl matchup against the Seahawks on Feb. 8.