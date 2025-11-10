Patriots' Robert Spillane: Nine takedowns in win
Spillane recorded nine total tackles (one solo) and a pass defensed in Sunday's 28-23 win over the Buccaneers.
Spillane was once again a busy man in Week 10, registering at least nine stops for the sixth time this season. The linebacker is having a strong first campaign with the Patriots, producing 81 total tackles (38 solo), including 1.0 sacks, two interceptions and a forced fumble over 10 contests so far.
