Spillane (foot) didn't play any snaps despite being active for Sunday's 35-31 loss to the Bills, Chris Mason of MassLive.com reports.

The 30-year-old was battling a foot injury leading up to the game, being listed as questionable after logging limited practice sessions Thursday and Friday. Head coach Mike Vrabel told reporters after Sunday's loss that Spillane went through warmups and the team made a decision in the linebacker's best interest. Spillane's practice participation throughout the week will likely provide the best indication of whether he can play in the Week 16 matchup against the Ravens on Sunday.