Spillane (ankle) is listed as questionable ahead of Super Bowl LX.

Spillane was a non-participant in all three practices this week due to an ankle injury. The linebacker logged just 13 defensive snaps in last Sunday's AFC Championship Game victory over the Broncos and has not been able to play since his first-quarter exit. The 30-year-old will have another week to rest and recuperate, and his status for Super Bowl LX against the Seahawks will likely depend on his ability to log consecutive practices in the days leading up to the contest.