Patriots' Robert Spillane: Quiet outing in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Spillane logged two solo tackles in New England's win versus the Giants on Monday.
Spillane snapped his streak of five consecutive games with at least five tackles during the victory. The 29-year-old will look to bounce back and resume his usual level of production Week 15 versus the Bills following the team's upcoming bye.
