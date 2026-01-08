Patriots' Robert Spillane: Ready to face Chargers
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Spillane (ankle) practiced in full Wednesday.
Spillane finally appears back to full health and ready to return to New England's starting lineup for the first time since Week 13. Barring any setbacks, expect Spillane to return to his usual starting role at inside linebacker during Sunday's home wild-card round matchup against the Chargers.
