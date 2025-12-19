Spillane (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Ravens, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

Spillane was active in the Week 15 loss to Buffalo but didn't see the field due to a foot injury. He's now dealing with an ankle issue which will keep the starting linebacker sidelined for New England's primetime matchup against the Ravens on Sunday. Jack Gibbens and Jahlani Tavai are candidates for more playing time in Spillane's absence.