Patriots' Robert Spillane: Still nursing ankle injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Spillane (ankle) was estimated as a non-participant at practice on the Patriots' injury report Wednesday.
Spillane hurt his ankle during the first quarter of the AFC Championship and played just 13 defensive snaps, and now his availability for the Super Bowl is in doubt. His participation will be worth looking out for once New England starts holding practices.
