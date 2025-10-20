Spillane tallied two total tackles (one solo) during Sunday's 31-13 win over the Titans.

The 29-year-old linebacker tallied just two total tackles in Sunday's win, marking his fewest in a regular-season game since Week 14 of 2022. Despite the quiet outing, Spillane still leads the Patriots' defense with 53 total tackles through seven games. Additionally, he's tallied two passes defended, including one interception, and one forced fumble. Spillane is expected to remain a viable IDP option in the Week 8 matchup against the Browns.