Spillane (ankle) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Dolphins, Evan Lazar of the Patriots' official site reports.

Spillane sustained an ankle injury in the Week 14 win over the Giants and is now in line to miss his fourth consecutive contest. The veteran linebacker is a crucial portion of the Patriots' defense, tallying 97 total tackles, including 1.0 sacks, five passes defensed, with two interceptions, and one forced fumble over 13 appearances this season. While he's sidelined Sunday, expect Jack Gibbens to have an expanded role in New England's linebacker corps.