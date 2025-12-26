Spillane (ankle) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Jets, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

The 30-year-old didn't practice Wednesday or Thursday and is now in line to miss his second consecutive game due to a lingering ankle injury. Spillane is a crucial part of New England's defense, recording 97 total tackles, five passes defensed, including two interceptions, and one forced fumble over 13 appearances this season. While he's sidelined Sunday, expect Jack Gibbens to operate as one of the Patriots' top inside linebackers.