The Patriots signed Aguayo to a reserve/future contract Monday, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

The 2016 second-round pick was one of the most accurate college kickers in history, but he struggled immensely in his rookie season by making just 71 percent of field-goal attempts. The Patriots are aiming to be first in line if the 26-year-old can revitalize his career. Aguayo will be in the mix for the starting job if Nick Folk -- a 37-year-old who will be a free agent in March -- doesn't return in 2021.

More News