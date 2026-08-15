Patriots' Romeo Doubs: Doesn't play against Indianapolis

Doubs did not play in the Patriots' 13-13 tie with the Colts in Thursday's preseason game.

Doubs, A.J. Brown and DeMario Douglas were the three Patriots wide receivers who observed Thursday's game in street clothes. Doubs inked a four-year contract with the Patriots in March after spending the first four years of his NFL career with the Packers, and he's expected to serve as New England's top inside receiver next to Brown. Doubs is coming off a 2025 regular season in which he caught 55 passes (on 85 targets) for 724 yards and six touchdowns across 16 games.