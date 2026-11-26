Doubs (shoulder) was listed as a limited practice participant on Thursday's estimated report.

The Patriots didn't hold a practice on Thanksgiving Day, but Doubs has opened Week 12 prep listed as a limited participant in back-to-back sessions. The fifth-year wide receiver was designated to return from injured reserve Wednesday, and he would need to be activated from IR in order to be available for Sunday's road game against the Chargers. Doubs' return would bolster a Patriots' wide receiver group that will likely be without A.J. Brown (hamstring) for Week 12.