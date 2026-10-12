Doubs caught one of three targets for 16 yards in Sunday's 45-17 win over the Raiders.

Six different Patriots caught at least three passes from Drake Maye as the QB tossed four TDs in total, but Doubs wasn't able to secure a share of the bounty. It was a very disappointing follow-up to his 6-58-2 line from last week given the circumstances, but with his quarterback having apparently regained his swagger, Doubs' own arrow is still pointed up. After getting blanked in his New England debut, Doubs has a 13-219-2 line on 20 targets over the last four games. He'll look to get back in the end zone in a Week 6 tilt against the Jets.