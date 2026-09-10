Doubs failed to bring in any of his three targets during the Patriots' 13-10 loss to the Seahawks on Wednesday.

The veteran offseason addition had a highly inauspicious debut, despite the fact he'd frequently impressed this summer and the Patriots lost A.J. Brown to an ankle injury on the first possession of the second half. Doubs was also the intended receiver on Drake Maye's first interception of the night, getting outleapt for a long pass by Nehemiah Pritchett early in the fourth quarter. Andrew Callahan of the Boston Herald reports Brown was seen exiting the Patriots' locker room with a walking boot following Wednesday's game, so Doubs could be pressed into an elevated role for the Week 2 home opener against the Steelers on Sunday, Sept. 20 despite his poor showing.