The Patriots placed Doubs (shoulder) on injured reserve Monday.

Just after welcoming A.J. Brown back from IR in Sunday's 26-19 win over the Jets, the Patriots will have another starting wideout in Doubs land on the shelf for at least the next four games. Doubs sustained the shoulder injury while making a diving 42-yard touchdown grab in the first quarter, with the Patriots ruling him out for the rest of the game shortly thereafter. Though the extent of his shoulder injury isn't fully known, Doubs won't be eligible for activation until after the team's Week 11 bye as a result of the transaction. Doubs' upcoming absence should open up more playing time for DeMario Douglas, Efton Chism and Kyle Williams behind Brown.