Patriots' Romeo Doubs: Headed to New England
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Doubs and the Patriots reached an agreement Tuesday on a four-year contract, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
The initial report has it as a four-year deal for "roughly" $70 million. In fantasy terms, this is about as good as it gets, with Doubs joining a receiver-needy offense that already has a franchise QB in place. He averaged 50.5 catches for 606 yards and 5.3 TDs on 80.0 targets in four seasons with Green Bay. The contract and situation in New England hint at some degree of upside for additional target volume, but it's also possible Doubs doesn't have much more to offer. If nothing else, he's a competent starter at a clear position of need, entering what should be his prime (Doubs will turn 26 in April).
