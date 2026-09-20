Doubs caught three of four targets for 96 yards in Sunday's 20-3 win over the Steelers.

Doubs accounted for 96 of Drake Maye's 202 passing yards while no teammate exceeded 40 receiving yards in the absence of A.J. Brown (ankle). Most of Doubs' production came on a 63-yard catch in the third quarter, which set up a field goal. This was a nice bounce-back performance from the offseason free-agent signing after Doubs finished without a catch in his Patriots debut. Maye has a 1:4 TD:INT, so New England's passing game has been sputtering ahead of a Week 3 trip to Jacksonville.