Doubs hauled in three of four targets for 49 yards during the Patriots' 35-6 loss to the Jaguars on Sunday.

Doubs finished second on the Patriots in both catches and receiving yards to Mack Hollins, the latter of whom finished with a 6-87-0 receiving line on nine targets. Doubs and Hollins will continue to operate as Drake Maye's top targets in the absence of A.J. Brown (ankle), who will miss at least the next two weeks while on injured reserve. Doubs will take a 6-145-0 receiving line on 11 targets into a Week 4 road matchup against Buffalo.