Doubs secured six of nine targets for 58 yards and two touchdowns in the Patriots' 29-26 win over the Bills on Sunday.

Doubs put together a performance befitting his current role as No. 1 receiver in the ongoing absence of A.J. Brown (ankle, IR), recording his first two touchdowns as a member of the Patriots while finishing as the team leader in receptions and targets with figures that also qualified as season highs. Doubs struck from 14 and two yards out in the first and third quarter, respectively, on his pair of scoring grabs, and after a blanking in Week 1 against Seattle, he's bounced back with a 12-203-2 line on 20 targets. Doubs will next try to make inroads against a tough Raiders defense at home in Week 5.